Coosa senior makes Student Advisory Council
Coosa High School senior Brady Jacobs will join more than a 100 Georgia students in serving on this year’s Student Advisory Council, according to a news release from the state Department of Education.
State School Superintendent Richard Woods announced his selections for the council earlier this week. The students selected include middle schoolers and high schoolers. They will meet with Woods throughout the school year to discuss the impact of state policies in the classroom.
Council members will also have the opportunity to off their input on other matters in education, along with being ambassadors for their schools. They will also participate in service projects, aimed at helping out their schools and fellow students.
“Every day, I’m faced with choices that will directly affect Georgia’s kids,” Woods said. “Because of the students who serve on this council, I’m better able to make sound, informed decisions. I deeply value their input and involvement.”
Those selected to the council were chosen from a pool of almost 1,000 applicants. Each applicant had to answer essay questions pertaining to what they would like to see done for public education. The essay answers also included details on their community service experience.
High schoolers on the Student Advisory Council meet Oct. 11, Nov. 29, Feb. 6 and May 14.