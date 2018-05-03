Coosa Middle School overall winners of county math competition
Coosa Middle School took home the team title in the 2018 Floyd County Schools Middle School Math Competition. The annual academic competition was held last week at the Rome-Floyd County Library with teams of sixth, seventh and eighth-graders competing from each middle school in the Floyd County school system. The competition also recognized grade-level team winners and first, second and third-place individual winners at each grade level. In addition to winning the event overall, Coosa Middle seventh and eighth grade teams also took first place in the grade level competitions. Armuchee Middle School took home the prize for the top sixth grade team.
The math competition is held in two parts each year with the first session taking place in the fall, and the concluding event held during the spring. The scores from the two competitions are combined to determine the grade-level winners and overall school winner.
Individual winners were:
Sixth Grade:
1st Place - Grayson Perry - Armuchee
2nd Place - Layton Sanford - Pepperell
3rd Place - Caroline Morgan - Pepperell
Seventh Grade:
1st Place - Jack Robinson - Model
2nd Place - Luis Sandoval - Coosa
3rd Place - Ivan Yoder - Coosa
Eighth Grade:
1st Place - Avie Carlton - Coosa
2nd Place - Dante Thompson - Pepperell
3rd Place - (tie) - Kylie Hann (Pepperell) & Liam Marshall (Model)