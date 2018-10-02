Coosa High volleyball earns AVCA team academic award
The Coosa High School volleyball team earned the American Volleyball Coaches Association Team Academic Award for the 2017-18 season. This marks the first time CHS has earned the award and is only one of nine girls high school volleyball programs in the state of Georgia to receive the award. The Lady Eagles are one of 358 high school girls teams to earn the award this year and one of 977 teams overall, setting a new all-time high for the Coaches Association.
“Our volleyball team is a true reflection of what genuine hard work means on and off the court,” said CHS principal La Donna Turrentine. “They work hard in the classroom and take their work with them when they leave for away games. They don’t just do it to get it done, they do it with excellence. That goes for all that they do.”
“This team’s work ethic is admirable, not just on the court but in the classroom as well,” said CHS Head Volleyball Coach Nic Hann. “These young ladies strive for excellence in everything they do. We try to teach the players to never settle for mediocrity, and this does not just apply to volleyball. We want them to push themselves to be the best version of themselves on the court, in the classroom, and most importantly, in life. These players understand that, so it is special to be able to see them be recognized and awarded for their achievement.”
The award, which was initiated in the 1992-93 academic year, honors collegiate and high school volleyball teams that displayed excellence in the classroom during the school year by maintaining at least a 3.30 cumulative team grade-point average on a 4.0 scale or a 4.10 cumulative team GPA on a 5.0 scale. The Lady Eagles had a 3.48 GPA for the 2017-18 season.
The AVCA Team Academic Award is the single largest award offered by quantity of schools, players and coaches honored. Since the 2000-2001 season, the number of recipients has increased every single year but two, while amassing a 623-team increase over the span of the last decade. Since the award’s inception in 1993, the amount of award winners has increased from 62 to its current number of 977.
Over 1,000 different schools have earned the award in the program's 25-year history, with exactly 8,464 awards been given out in total.