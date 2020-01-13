The Coosa High academic decathlon team was crowned champions in the Floyd County Schools' academic decathlon competition held at the Floyd County Board of Education central office on Friday, Jan. 10.
Zayden Sullins of Coosa High School was the highest-scoring individual participant this year with 2,788 total points. The theme for questions in this year's competition was “In Sickness and in Health: An Exploration of Illness and Wellness”.
As the first-place finisher, Coosa will now represent Floyd County Schools in the state competition in February. Second place finisher, Armuchee will now wait to see if their point total will qualify as a wild card entry. Wild card entries are selected based on team point totals from local school system competitions across the state.
The academic decathlon features three divisions of competition: honors, scholastic and varsity. The academic contest features competitions in literature, math, economics, social science, science, music and art.
Social Science
Highest Honors – Kara Middleton,12th, CHS and Rosalind Pack, 10th, MHS (tie)
Highest Scholastic – Jadynn Johnson, 11th, AHS and Drake Miller, 11th, PHS (tie) (not pictured)
Highest Varsity – Camden Reynolds-Mosley, 12th, MHS
(Pictured left to right: Kara, Rosalind, Camden, Jadynn)
Science
Highest Honors – Zayden Sullins, 11th, CHS
Highest Scholastic – Jadynn Johnson, 11th, AHS
Highest Varsity – Samuel Grizzard, 10th, CHS
Mathematics
Highest Honors – Brianna Daughtry, 11th, CHS (not pictured) and Rosalind Pack, 10th MHS (tie)
Highest Scholastic – Jadynn Johnson, 11th, AHS and Zain Waseem, 11th, AHS (tie)
Highest Varsity – Tyler West, 12th, MHS
Art
Highest Honors – Zayden Sullins, 11th, CHS
Highest Scholastic – Mallorie Duncan, 10th, MHS
Highest Varsity – Tyler West, 12th, MHS and Samuel Grizzard, 10th, CHS (tie)
Economics
Highest Honors – Emiliee Singleton, 12th, AHS
Highest Scholastic – Drake Miller, 11th, PHS
Highest Varsity – Samuel Grizzard, 10th, CHS and Spencer Hood, 11th, AHS (tie)
Literature
Highest Honors – Zayden Sullins, 11th, CHS
Highest Scholastic – Alicia Leffler, 12th, AHS
Highest Varsity – Briana Carver, 12th, AHS
MUSIC
Highest Honors – Zayden Sullins, 11th, CHS
Highest Scholastic – Mallorie Duncan, 10th, MHS
Highest Varsity – Arianah Palmer, 11th, CHS and David Jeter, 12th, CHS (tie)
Overall
Overall Top Honors Student – Zayden Sullins, 11th, CHS
Overall Top Scholastic Student – Jadynn Johnson, 11th, AHS
Overall Top Varsity Student – Samuel Grizzard, 10th, CHS
Top overall student
Zayden Sullins, 11th, CHS
Team
First Place Team – CHS
Second Place Team – AHS
Third Place Team – MHS
Fourth Place Team – PHS