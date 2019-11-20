As part of his senior project, Coosa High School student Judson Wilson, has organized a blood drive for the community on Saturday, November 23 at the KC Food Store in Cave Spring at 10 Rome Road from 11 a.m. - 3 p.m.
Judson is passionate and dedicated about advocating and educating not only his classmates but also the community about the need for blood donations.
“At first it was about getting the cord for graduation,” Wilson said. "But around May of 2019, I started donating. I was scared of needles."
He donates to Blood Assurance about every three weeks since his blood type is O negative -- the universal donor blood type.
Blood collections go down but usage goes up during the holidays, a press release from Blood Assurance stated. As the sole provider of blood and blood products for area hospitals, Blood Assurance is dependent on the community to help ensure local patients have what they need in case of emergencies.
Donors can schedule an appointment for this drive by going online to bloodassurance.org/judson, by calling 800-962-0628 or texting BAGIVE to 999777.
Donors must be 18 years of age, 16 and 17 with parental consent, weigh over 110 lbs. and be in general good health to donate. For more information on blood donation, visit bloodassurance.org.