All students, teachers, parents, administrators and community stakeholders were encouraged to dine in with their family on Tuesday.
That day is considered Dine-In Day as well as Family and Consumer Sciences Day. This date was chosen to honor the birthday of Ellen Swallow Richards, the founder of Home Economics. Dine-In Day is a national celebration that educates and encourages families to prepare a healthy meal together at home.
Amy Jo Hill's second and third-year Family and Consumer Science students prepared a luncheon for the faculty and staff of Coosa High School on Tuesday. They were served a variety of soups and desserts so they could take a moment and enjoy their time together.
This year’s initiative is focused on the “The Turquoise Table”, which concentrates on coming together as a community and putting our differences aside to enjoy a meal together. Kristin Schell the author of the book titled, “The Turquoise Table: Finding Community and Connection in Your Own Front Yard” has taken the Front Yard People Movement around the country as she speaks about what the table symbolizes and what it can be for other communities.