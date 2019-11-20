Following a yearly tradition in Floyd County Schools, Coosa High School held its annual Thanksgiving lunch prepared by the nutrition staff at the school.
Eleven other schools also had lunches that revolved around Thanksgiving on Wednesday and a few more will host them on Sunday.
According to the lunch staff, these annual lunches take weeks to prepare. The director of the lunchroom at Coosa High, Judy Callahan, said she has been organizing the Thanksgiving lunch for 12 years and enjoys it each time. She also cooks for her family at Thanksgiving.
“Time, measurements, preparing for it,” she said when asked what it takes to make a Thanksgiving dinner to feed an entire high school. “We have to start at least two or three weeks in advance because we order our groceries in and you have to estimate how many will be here.”
Her guess was that the favorite was the sweet potato soufflé and the homemade cranberry crunch bars. But some of the seniors begged to differ. Three students who sat at one table said they all enjoy the stuffing (or dressing).
“It feels like you’re at home,” said senior Kylie Floyd. “It feels like you’re eating at home with your family.”
Rome City Schools and Floyd County Schools are closed next week in observance of the Thanksgiving Holiday.