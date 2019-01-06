The Floyd County School Board will meet tonight in their first meeting of 2019, where they will elect a new chair and vice chair for the new calendar year.
There will be a 5 p.m. caucus in the superintendent’s office that is scheduled to last for 30 minutes with the board going into a closed session to discuss personnel and property according to their online agenda. The board meeting will begin at 6 p.m. where, after the invocation and pledge of allegiance, the board will vote on a chair and vice chair for 2019.
Chip Hood was the chair during 2018 with Tony Daniel serving as the vice chair. The board will nominate and vote on 2019’s chair and vice chair.
A facilities update will be given on ongoing construction and other projects the school board currently has underway.
At the last board meeting, the report stated the Pepperell Primary drainage system was 98 percent complete. The Armuchee High School gym had been delayed by rain however the building pad was 90 percent complete. The abatement was completed at the former Midway School property and the board has been working with the county on what to do with that property.
The board will also provide updates on teacher retirement, discuss the beginning of the paid meals program which was voted on at November’s board meeting, an update on planning for the 2020 fiscal year, and discussion regarding the mountain education program.
The College and Career Academy will be in the academic spotlight this month and will give a presentation on their student’s achievements so far in 2018. Also to be acknowledged tonight are the Armuchee High School competition cheerleaders and Coosa High School’s girls’ volleyball team, both of which won state championships in their respective sports.
The board will approve minutes, preliminary and final financial reports, any changes in personnel and will vote on bids for on cameras.
The board of education voted in November to change when it meets beginning with tonight’s board meeting. The January and February board meetings fall on the first Monday of the month keeping the 5 p.m. caucus and 6 p.m. meeting.
Starting in March the meeting date will jump to the third Monday of the month and continue that schedule for the rest of the year. April’s BOE meeting will be in Model High School’s media center with the same board and caucus time. Board meeting times will only differ in June and July with caucus at 8 a.m. and the meeting at 8:30 a.m.