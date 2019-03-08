According to Superintendent Jeff Wilson, there has been a confirmed case of Impetigo at a Floyd County elementary school and the system has taken steps to disinfect Alto Park Elementary School on Thursday and Friday nights.
Impetigo is a contagious bacteria, and can spread from one person to another, however it can be treated by taking an antibiotic, Wilson said. Floyd Urgent Care told the system concerned parents could call their office at 706-509-3040 with questions.
According to the KidsHealth.org classic symptoms are oozing red sores around the nose and mouth. A release from the school system said a doctor should be consulted if a child is showing symptoms of Impetigo.
Preventative steps include keeping skin clean. Kids should wash their hands well and often and take baths or showers regularly. Pay special attention to skin injuries, areas of eczema, and rashes such as poison ivy. Keep these areas clean and covered.
Anyone family member with impetigo should keep their fingernails cut short and the impetigo sores covered with gauze and tape.
To prevent impetigo from spreading among family members, make sure everyone uses their own clothing, sheets, razors, soaps and towels. Separate the bed linens, towels and clothing of anyone with impetigo, and wash them in hot water. Keep the surfaces of your kitchen and household clean.