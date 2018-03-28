Communication students garner Society of Professional Journalists recognition
Berry College’s student-run multimedia website, Viking Fusion, and campus newspaper, The Campus Carrier, were recognized in multiple categories by the Society of Professional Journalists in its Region 3 Mark of Excellence Awards.
The awards recognize the best of collegiate journalism from a calendar year.
The Campus Carrier and Viking Fusion received the following recognitions: Allie Pritchett, Bruno Rosa and Chris Ferguson, Winners, “Viking Football Playoffs,” Online Sports Reporting; Haiden Widener, Winner, “Rampersad’s Journey to Berry,” Sports Writing; Christopher Ferguson, Finalist, “Women’s Lacrosse Excited for Rule Change," Sports Writing; Campus Carrier and Viking Fusion Staffs, Finalist, "First Amendment flaws in Viking code,” “Changes needed in chalk policy draft" and "Use your voice for good,” Editorial Writing; Valerie DeWandel, Finalist, "Women's tennis,” Sports Photography; Bailey Albertson, Finalist, “Women’s Softball,” Sports Photography; Viking Fusion, Finalist, Best Independent Online Student Publication; Haiden Widener and Allie Pritchett also won last year in the Online Sports Reporting category, making it two years in a row for them. Viking Fusion’s website was recognized for the fourth consecutive year in the Best Independent Online Student Publication category.
The winners move on to compete in the National Mark of Excellence Awards. National winners will be contacted in the late spring and recognized in September at the Excellence in Journalism 2018 event in Baltimore.