The Rome City Schools board of education unanimously elected to keep Chair Faith Collins in her role for another year at the monthly meeting Tuesday. Collins has served on the board since 2001 and has been the chair since 2016.
Also continuing her role as the vice chair is Jill Fisher. Fisher was elected to the board in 2018 and has served as vice chair since taking office.
In other actions, the school board went into closed session for over an hour to evaluate Superintendent Lou Byars. Board members gave him “satisfactory scores,” and they expressed how thankful they are for Byars’ leadership, especially with having to buy new buses in a hurry.
“Your scores came out in the satisfactory range,” board member Dr. Melissa Davis said to Byars. “We need you to know that your scores were great. We appreciate your strong leadership in our new facilities and our new transportation. That was amazing.”
Board members spent some time discussing their satisfaction with the new bus system and how well Byars did with what they called a last-minute task.
In February 2019, the Georgia Department of Transportation ruled it was inappropriate for Rome Transit Department buses to transport kids, effectively ending a 35-year agreement between RCS and RTD. Originally, the deadline for RCS to have its own buses was in August, but Byars pushed to have the deadline moved to December.
They approved the purchase of the buses in May 2019, and the estimated cost was $3.2 million. The new bus system rolled out on Jan. 7.
“We really could have been in a bind with buying buses,” said Fisher. “We are very proud of your financial leadership.”
The district plans to recruit more bus drivers during its recruitment fair at Rome High School on Jan. 25.
“We know some of (the current bus drivers) are going to leave and we want to continue to be staffed,” Byars told the board. Bus drivers have a guarantee of five working hours a day, Byars said.
Right now, the buses are parked at the closed General Electric plant on Redmond Circle.
However, plans are to move them to land purchased for $1.15 million near Three Rivers Drive once the site is ready. Byars said gravel has been laid down, but crews are still working on the water system.