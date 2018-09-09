College and Career Academy CNA program prepares students for nursing
Students at the Floyd County Schools’ College and Career Academy (CCA) know that getting into nursing school can be very difficult. Entry requirements are demanding and the competition is tough. With many more students applying to nursing school than the number of applicants accepted, students need to prepare to stand out as serious candidates who show a high level of dedication to the healthcare career they have chosen.
Our certified nursing assistant (CNA) program gives high school students a hands-on opportunity to show prospective colleges and universities that they are indeed committed to the profession, prove that they know the demands of the job and demonstrate that they can handle them. In addition to providing this competitive edge, participation in the CNA program allows students to work closely with healthcare professionals, identify mentors, gain practical hands-on experience while interacting with patients in the clinical setting, gain employment and determine if nursing is a right fit before investing precious time and money into a college program. The value of the CNA program is reflected in the fact that most colleges and universities are requiring CNA certification as part of their nursing program admission requirements.
Over 96 percent of the Floyd County Schools’ CCA CNA students successfully pass the state examination for certification making them eligible for employment in a variety of local healthcare facilities. Their valuable work experience and content knowledge gained through coursework propels them towards becoming successful nursing students in post-secondary programs. In addition to becoming solid candidates for nursing school, our CNA students are well-prepared to make a difference in the lives of people and feel personal and professional pride.
At the Floyd County Schools’ CCA, we prepare our students to care, lead and succeed.