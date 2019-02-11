Rome City Schools Board of Education meets tonight for their second board meeting of the year where they plan to make liaison appointments and go over other regular agenda items.
The tentative agenda sent out Friday evening listed two new business items. The board will vote to appoint an Appoint Georgia School Boards Association Legislative Liaison. According to system Superintendent Lou Byars this will be a board member tasked with keeping up with the pending legislation from the Georgia General Assembly and report back to the board.
The second appointment will be a Rome-Floyd Parks and Recreation Board Ex Officio Member who will carry out the same roles just with the local parks and recreation organization.
Also on the agenda will be a presentation on the Aspiring Leadership Program by Buffi Murphy, former West End Elementary principal and current Professional Learning Specialist for RCS. West End will be in the academic spotlight presented by current principal Dennis Drummond.
Additional agenda specifics for the rest of the meeting have not been released at this time.