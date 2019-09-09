Rome City Schools will meet Tuesday evening for their monthly board meeting where they will discuss budget amendments, set up training plans for board members and conduct a second reading of six board policies.
Superintendent Lou Byars said the amendments will be for the Fiscal Year 2019 budget, which covers last school year. This amendment originates from the system's payments for capital projects - including Main Elementary - with money from the school's general fund while waiting for bond money to come in.
Now that the bond money has come in, the board is amending the budget to show it has re-payed itself for the projects.
The system plans to amend the FY 20 budget to include transportation costs in about six to eight months, Byars said. This way the system can get a grand total of how much adding buses, drivers, a storage lot and other transportation related expenses will cost the system.
Byars said the budget can be amended at any time, even after the fiscal year has ended, but is expecting to add transportation costs of around $5 million prior to that time.
The board has been developing a transportation plan since early this year following a state audit that made RCS aware that the system had been out of compliance with federal regulations for the past 35-years in regards how the system had been transporting students. Since then, the system has had to spend around $3.6 million on school buses and property to come comply with regulations.
Other items to be discussed at Tuesday's meeting are setting training dates for school board members and to designate someone to be the legislative liaison for the upcoming 2020 Georgia General Assembly. Board Member Alvin Jackson served as liaison for the 2019 session.
The board will approve field trip requests as well as look at a second reading of six board policies. The board will caucus at 4 p.m. in the superintendent's office at the Central Office. The regular board meeting will follow at 5:45 p.m. in the board room on the ground level of the building, both are open to the public.