Students throughout the Rome City school district celebrated Black History Month recently, decorating classroom doors and even holding a Black History Month Showcase.
“To meet our Social Studies standards, our fifth-grade students have to learn about four central figures throughout history,” said West Central fifth grade teacher, McKensey Wheeler. “Since it is Black History Month, we decided to focus on significant figures during the civil rights movement.”
Doors throughout the entire grade’s hallways were decorated with notable figures in African-American history, from Martin Luther King Jr. to Rosa Parks and Thurgood Marshall.
“I want all of the students here in Rome City Schools to know that no matter whom you are or what you look like, you can achieve more and have a positive impact our community,” said Dr. Kisha Thompson, Rome Middle School’s assistant principal.
Teachers saw the idea for decorating on social media, according to RMS math teacher Kristin Hall.
“Some of our teachers found the idea to decorate their doors on Facebook, which inspired us to create our own take on what Black History Month means to us,” Hall said.
According to educators, Black History Month is a time for the entire community to learn about African-American luminaries together.
“It is important to highlight African-American history for not only our African-American community, but for all of our children here at Rome Middle and in the entire school system,” said RMS math teacher Hillary Daniel. “This is the history of our nation, and Black History is a huge part of that history.”
For the entire month of February, Elm Street Elementary students have been busy learning about influential African-American leaders who played a huge part during the Civil Rights Movement and those who continue to make an impact today.
In celebration of Black History Month, the third through sixth grade students at Elm Street were asked to choose an African American leader who inspires them to be better students and better people in life, and then prepare a project about them and present their work to their peers during the Black History Month Showcase.
Elm Street fourth grade English Language Arts teacher Maggie Flammer took her class to visit one of the classrooms participating in the Showcase so her students could learn about specific African American leader’s as well.
“This has been such a great opportunity for our students to get to see other students working on projects, and not just interacting with each other during recess,” said Flammer. “It is also a great chance for all of our students to practice presenting their work, while also learning some valuable information about these great African-American leaders in world.”