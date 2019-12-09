The Rome City Schools board will put new policies on first reading Tuesday concerning student interviews by law enforcement and family visitation.
“The Board of Education for Rome City Schools recognizes the need to balance the privacy of its students with the Board’s responsibility to provide all students with a safe and effective learning environment,” the policy states.
The draft policy, which is subject to change, says a school resource officer is allowed to interview a student without the permission of a parent if they are acting on their own initiative in regard to a school-related incident.
However, if outside law enforcement, such as the county or city police, requests information through the school resource officer, parent permission is required.
At their annual retreat in Atlanta on Tuesday, Dec. 3, the school board's attorney Chris Twyman said if it is not an absolute emergency, law enforcement will not be allowed to interview a student without parent permission.
Student consent is not required if a principal or designee of a school wants to search a student or a student’s property.
“The extent of the search will be governed by the seriousness of the alleged infraction and the student’s age,” the policy states.
The proposed family visitation policy states a principal has the authority to exclude any person who they decide is disrupting the educational process.
It also limits visitation to parents and legal guardians of a current student, or other family members if they are accompanied by the legal guardian. Those who are authorized by the district, like guest speakers and community volunteers, are also allowed to visit under the possible limitations.
The draft policy also bans registered sex offenders from visiting any school -- with a few exceptions.
If a parent or legal guardian is a sex offender, they are allowed to be on the property with permission from the superintendent. They must provide documentation, such as a certified court record, regarding their sentencing restrictions.
At the Dec. 3 retreat, Twyman said these procedures have been in practice in the city schools for years but there is a need to clarify and have the policies in writing.
The school board will meet on Tuesday. Caucus will take place at the Central Office at 508 Second St. in the superintendent's office at 4 p.m. The board will meet at 6:30 p.m. Both meetings are open to the public.