Tuesday evening Rome City Schools will meet in the central office for their monthly board meeting where they will hear reports on the Young Scholars Program and student insurance.
The board will caucus at 4 p.m. in the superintendent's office at the central office with the meeting starting at 5:45 p.m. in the board room. Both meetings are open to the public.
According to Superintendent Byars, the system offers accident insurance for families in the system. The system offers three plans: an all school plan, and all athletic plan and a voluntary student insurance program. The forms for the insurance plans can be found on the system's website under enrollment forms.
The board will also hear from Holly Amerman, CEO of the Rome College and Career Academy, about the Young Scholars Program which took place earlier this summer. The week long program takes rising eighth-grade students to colleges like Georgia Northwestern Technical College. The students engage in various STEM programs and taking tours of the college.
Byars will also present numbers from the education local option sales tax dollars which have begun collecting. The money from the ELOST collections pay for school construction projects like the Main Elementary School building along with the systems new College and Career Academy which broke ground earlier this year.
By selling bonds through the Rome Building Authority, Rome City Schools received an estimated sum of $23.8 million on June 27 to put towards the Rome CCA. The bonds will be paid back by the weekly ELOST collections which usually come in at around $500,000 a month.
Finally, the board will vote to approve a final school year 2020-2021 calendar. The calendar has been a work in progress since the board's spring planning session.