Rome City Schools held their last regular board meeting of the summer Tuesday night where they addressed a few housekeeping issues before the start of school on Aug. 2.
Superintendent Lou Byars brought the board up to speed on changes to dress code, updates on the North Heights burglary as well as the middle and high school lunch schedule.
After talks with the Rome High School student government body, the system has decided to make some small changes to the dress code. The system is taking our the words athletic shorts and sweatpants to just state that shorts or pants should not be too tight or revealing. The city schools will now allow ear and nose piercings as well as dyed hair. The system previously had a ban on all “odd colors.”
“I mean what constitutes as odd hair color,” Byars asked.
Byars also told the board about lengthening lunches at the middle and high school in order to give both teachers and students more time to eat.
Both schools have grown with the middle school at over 1,000 students and the high school near 3,000. Byars said 30-minutes was no longer sufficient time to eat.
Brandy Money, the director of school nutrition, is looking at streamlining the lunchroom to shorten lines and to give students more time to eat. Both the middle and the high school will be adjusting their schedules to make sure students eat lunches earlier in the day instead of the afternoon. The shifting schedules and additional lunch time will push school dismissal times back to about 3:30 p.m., Byars said.
“It’s a small price to pay to make sure they get a good and early lunch,” Byars said.
The city schools superintendent also gave an update on the progress of the North Heights burglary which happened on June 26. Byars said the four were actually at the school earlier in the day and police have a clear photo of all four of the people involved. There is also a clear image of their vehicle, but not the license plate.
The board also heard a report from Byars regarding the supplemental accident insurance the system offers. It covers a range of things including injuries received while participating in school activities and sports as well as dental visits with a $25,000 limit. Forms for this insurance can be found on the school system’s website. While the insurance was only used by nine people last year, Byars said, the number of people who used it in the past has been as high as 82.