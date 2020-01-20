The Rome City school board will have a four-hour work session on Tuesday to discuss several topics -- including a likely change to how they evaluate the school system's superintendent.
The meeting will take place in the boardroom at the city schools’ central office at 508 Second Ave. It begins at 4 p.m. and is expected to end at 8 p.m.
According to Superintendent Lou Byars, the purpose of the meeting is to change the tool used to evaluate the superintendent. The school system will use the Georgia School Board Association's tool to evaluate the superintendent, but Rome Board Chair Faith Collins said they'll have to tweak GSBA's tool as well.
"Some of the things that GSBA put on (the evaluation form), we don’t know the answers because we aren’t there every day," Collins said. "If you ask 'How does he do a certain part of his job,' what we know is whether or not the job gets done.”
Collins said working on the evaluation will be the main focus of the work session. However, if board members want to discuss other items they are concerned about, they are able to address those at the meeting as well.
Collins said another work session is planned for Feb. 18.