The Rome City Schools board of education will meet tonight at 5:54 p.m. in the board room of its central office and will recognize student achievement at Rome Middle School as well as showcase how the system celebrated Black History month.
The meeting and caucus are both open to the public with the caucus starting at 4:45 p.m.
The board will approve minutes, financial reports and Principal Parke Wilkinson will be giving a report on Rome Middle School who is in the academic spotlight.
There will also be an attendance report, an ELOST report and a presentation by Leslie Dixon, Director of School Improvement, on the different ways each school celebrated Black History month.
For new business the board will nominate a delegate and an alternative to attend the 2019 Georgia School Boards Association Delegate Assembly in Savannah on June 8.
Superintendent Lou Byars said this is one of two annual conferences and the board will choose one of the members to represent the school system.