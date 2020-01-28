Adult echocardiography student Christina Bullock is Georgia Northwestern Technical College's 2020 Georgia Occupational Award of Leadership winner.
English instructor Mandy Jones is the college’s 2020 Rick Perkins Instructor of the Year.
GNTC named the winners during the Seven Hills Rotary Club meeting at the Coosa Country Club on Tuesday. The Rome Floyd Chamber, Seven Hills Rotary Club of Rome and GNTC sponsored the awards.
The presentation also recognized Calhoun resident Brandon Dyer as Georgia Northwestern’s 2020 EAGLE Leadership Institute representative. The institute recognizes and honors students who have demonstrated superior achievement in Adult Education classes and programs.
Dawn Irwin, instructor of echocardiography at GNTC, nominated Bullock for the GOAL award.
“Christina displays exemplary work ethics like loyalty to her studies and her peers, honesty in classwork, trustworthiness in confidential manners and reliability in her classroom attendance,” said Irwin. “Her fellow students look to her for guidance.”
A panel of judges representing business, industry and higher education in the Northwest Georgia region selected Bullock from a group of four semi-finalists for her presentation on technical education at the Rome Floyd Chamber on Jan. 21.
“The reason I am here in front of you is because I have been given a chance at a better life at Georgia Northwestern Technical College,” said Bullock, a resident of Calhoun. “I knew the skills I would learn as an echocardiography technician would improve lives all around me.”
A native of Rome, Bullock said that after her mother -- who suffered from alcoholism and schizophrenia -- was incarcerated, she had to enter the foster care system at the age of 4.
She spent most of her childhood in foster care until her biological father, who did not know she existed until she was 7, took her in.
“He welcomed me with open arms and I had a great rest of my childhood, but that quickly came to a stop when he was disabled at work,” said Bullock.
After her father developed small-cell lung cancer, an aggressive form of cancer with a very low survival rate, she had to get a job to support them both and pursue a post-secondary education.
“He was already disabled and barely making ends meet and I needed to get a job to help us both,” said Bullock. “He started his first round of chemotherapy and radiation while I started my first job at Office Depot and first semester at Georgia Northwestern.”
For the past year, Bullock had to cope with the loss of her father while keeping up with a full-time job and being a full-time student. She said that part of the reason she chose GNTC was because it was in her community and she wanted to be in the medical field.
“Georgia Northwestern was the only college around me with an accredited ultrasound program, meaning I would have a better chance of getting a job after graduation,” said Bullock. “This school has guided me through all of the obstacles I’ve had to overcome.”
As the 2020 GOAL Winner for Georgia Northwestern, Bullock will move on to the regional competition. If chosen as a regional winner, she will compete at the state level against winners from the other regions of Georgia.
An instructor at Georgia Northwestern since 2013, Mandy Jones teaches English on the Walker County Campus in Rock Spring. She is a resident of Chickamauga and is a dual enrollment instructor for Gordon Lee High School and LaFayette High School.
Jones said that at GNTC she wanted to adjust her lesson plan so that it was more applicable to her students once they started their careers.
“Creating relevance between my students’ needs and my curriculum was an essential part of becoming an effective English instructor at a technical college,” said Jones.
As GNTC’s Rick Perkins Instructor of the Year, Jones will compete in the regional competition. The Rick Perkins Award winner serves as an ambassador for technical education in Georgia. He or she will make many public appearances throughout the year, including addressing both chambers of the Georgia General Assembly.