Cave Spring Elementary School fifth graders are learning what it was like to put together literature in the days before machines streamlined the process thanks to Alton Holman Heritage Arts Inc. three day heritage arts session at Cave Spring United Methodist Church.
Cave Spring students will had hands on sessions Monday which will continue through Wednesday covering calligraphy, journal making, paper making, print making and storytelling. The AHHAI is a 19-year-old organization that brings heritage arts, or art styles no longer used, to kids across the county.
“We think it is important for kids to learn this stuff because who knows when the electronics will be gone,” said Winnie Morrow, executive director of AHHAI. “They are (enjoying themselves) and they are learning.”
Morrow showed students examples of block and screen printing, who then used those techniques to make art of their own. Students rolled ink onto screens and blocks of wood to make designs they got to take home.
Print making was not the only class which let students get their hands dirty. Nancy Basket’s kudzu paper making class had students making paper from a pulp Basket blended up for them. She added color to the pulp by mixing in different colored construction paper with water and kudzu leaves. Students placed a screen into the pulp in a scooping manner making a layer on the screen. They then put a paper towel on top on the screen transferring the pulp over to the paper towel. Students made three sheets each and will be using the different colored kudzu paper to create layered folk art.
In the storytelling room students acted out a story they had collaborated on earlier in the day. The story was about how a snake was caught in the Cave Spring Elementary School teacher’s lounge bathroom and how the CSES teachers had to work together to pull the snake out of the toilet. After the group story the students broke up into smaller groups to come up with a similar story of their own.
Students in other groups worked on journal making where they worked to create bound journals with covers they made themselves. The students also made block stamps which they used to stamp pages. Students in the calligraphy room took on the alphabet one letter at a time and worked towards writing their names with the calligraphy pens provided to them by the group leaders.
AHHAI is a non-profit located in Cave Spring that brings heritage arts to the students in Floyd County. Schools like CSES get community funding to bring AHHAI to them. Next week Alto Park will be making the journey to Cave Spring where their students will learn basketry, broom making, caned footstool making, leather craft, needle felting, tin craft, wire craft and wood working.
For more information on bringing AHHAI to a local school, or for more information on the organization’s other programs, visit ahhas.org/home.html or contact Winnie Morrow at 706-331-2725.