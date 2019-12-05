Can-a-Thon can expect thousands of cans from Rome and FCS

Friday is the annual Coosa Valley Fair Can-A-Thon -- when students from Rome City and Floyd County schools collect thousands of donated cans to help The Salvation Army fight food insecurity in the Floyd County area.
Classrooms in nearly all schools have been collecting cans to donate. The Salvation Army of Rome can go to the schools and pick them up, but this is the day many schools will go to the Coosa Valley Fairgrounds to drop off the cans themselves.
Some schools got creative this year to get students to participate. At Armuchee High, two seniors took over the charge to get their classmates energized.
“We offered a pizza party and an ice cream party to the winning homerooms,” said Zainab Waseem, one of the Armuchee seniors who led the effort.
She also said the teachers were incredibly supportive of that initiative and even offered their own incentives to add momentum. That included giving students extra credit for bringing in cans.
“This is our biggest Can-A-Thon yet,” said Emiliee Singleton, who worked alongside Zainab in the can collection efforts. “Our main goal was to get more creative ideas to get involvement,” she said.
Armuchee High collected 3,838 cans, according to the pair.
At Armuchee Elementary, a number of teachers were involved in getting their students to bring in cans through a contest that started in November.
The elementary school has a house system, and students are divided into different houses. Students brought in cans for their individual houses but, for the assistant principal, Mary Hunnicutt, it’s more than getting kids to win for their house.
“It’s about that sense of community,” she said. “We want our school to do well, but we try to teach them that it’s so much bigger. There’s always someone in need.”
Hunnicutt said that Armuchee Elementary has collected at least 1,000 cans. Johnson Elementary collected 1,530 cans, according to its principal.