The Berry College student newspaper, Campus Carrier, garnered 11 awards for journalism excellence in the 2019 Georgia College Press Association Better Newspaper Contest. The newspaper received the first place award for general excellence in its division at the awards ceremony, held Friday at the GCPA Press Institute in Athens.
“We’re so pleased to have Campus Carrier named the top small division college newspaper in the state,” said Cassie LaJeunesse, a senior from Tallahassee, Fla., who serves as editor in chief of the newspaper for her second year. “Our whole team played a role in the awards we won, and it’s nice to have our coverage of the Berry community honored.”
Staff also placed in other categories in the Senior B Division, which includes all four-year Georgia colleges and universities with enrollments under 8,000.
In overall categories, Campus Carrier awards included:
- First place – General Excellence
- First place – Best Campus Community Service – News
- First place – Best Campus Community Service – Features
- First place – Layout and Design Excellence
- Second place – Best Campus Community Service – Sports
- Second place – Improvement Award
- Third place – Best Website (Viking Fusion)
- Third place – Best Campus Community Service – Editorial Excellence
- Third place – Best Campus Community Service – Features
Individual awards included: (not divided by size of institution, but by class year at date of publication – Group I - freshmen & sophomores, Group II - juniors & seniors)
- Second Place (Group II) – Best Feature Story, “Calling All Spirits: The Chilling Stories of Campus Ghosts” – Kelsee Brady and Jamison Guice
- Second Place (Group II) – Best Entertainment Feature, “The Complete Campus-Wide Bucket List” – Kelsee Brady and Jamison Guice
- Third Place (Group II) – Best Editorial or Editorial Series, “Approach Conflict With Respect for Different Points of View” – Staff
“This group of people includes some of the smartest, kindest, most talented people I’ve ever met. I’m proud to know them and call them friends,” said LaJeunesse. “These awards are something for the whole community to be proud of because it reflects well on our college.”
The Campus Carrier is published weekly for the students, faculty and staff of Berry College.