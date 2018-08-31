Byars retiring, Newby to replace her as human resources coordinator at RCS
Gina Byars, current Rome City Schools Human Resources Coordinator, announced her retirement on Friday.
“I have so enjoyed my time with Rome City Schools,” said Byars. “The teachers, faculty and staff are my family, and I wish them many years of continued success.”
“Mrs. Byars has been an integral part of the Human Resources Department in Rome City Schools for over 22 years,” said Tashia Twyman, Director of Communications and Public Engagement at RCS. “Her vast knowledge, hard work, commitment and dedication are worthy of admiration.”
Angela G. Newby will be replacing Byars as the new Human Resources Coordinator with the system.
Newby moves in to this new role with Rome City Schools with over twenty years of combined experience in payroll, human resources and finance. Most notably, Newby has served as the Payroll and Human Resources Coordinator for the Pierce County Board of Education for fifteen years, and for the past three years, has been the Finance Director and then Human Resources Director of the Meriwether County Board of Education.
“Rome City Schools is excited to welcome Angela Newby,” said Twyman. “Her many years of experience and training will be an incredible asset to the Human Resources Department at Rome City Schools.”