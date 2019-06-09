The Rome City Schools board of education will be meeting Monday at 5:30 a.m. in the superintendent's office to consider the final contract associated with selling bonds through the Rome Building Authority.
According to Superintendent Lou Byars the authority will meet at 4:30 p.m. to finalize the documents, then the RCS board will meet to possibly approve before the documents go before the city commission at 6:30 p.m.
Talks of selling these bonds have been circling for awhile now as the board has been looking to put funds towards the immediate construction of the Rome College and Career Academy instead of waiting for the Education Local Option Sales Tax funds to roll in. Byars has told the board on several different occasions that saving up the funds for the project would delay construction up to five years.
In July 2018 the cost of the CCA was between $14 million and $16 million, however due to increasing construction costs the project has a new price tag of around $23.7 million. This figure was presented to the board during their spring planning retreat in May.
Ground broke on the project in May with members of the board and community in attendance. The site for the CCA will be directly behind Rome High School on the school's old practice field. According to Byars the site is already being cleared and he wants to be moved into the facility by the 2020-2021 school year.
The building authority was an entity created in 2004, and the city along with the school board modified it so they can use the authority to sell ELOST backed bonds. The board will use the ELOST funds they receive to pay off the bond.