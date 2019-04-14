Floyd County Schools will be unveiling the blueprints for the new Pepperell Middle School at tonight's board meeting which will be held at 6 p.m. in the Media Center at Model High School. The caucus begins at 5 p.m.
On the agenda are some policy readings along with a update on the Armuchee High School gymnasium along with blue prints and a computer generated image of what the outside of the new school may look like.
The new school will be a two story building and over 100,000 square feet according to blue prints. The building will include science labs, a chorus room, a band room, a technology lab, an art room, media center, a multi-purpose room along with other classrooms. The existing gym will be kept and will be closer to the new school once construction is complete according to current plans.
The current one story building will be torn down this summer with steel beams going up in the fall after the board gets state approval to go ahead with the project. PMS students and staff will use the McHenry Primary School building on 100 McHenry Drive while construction is being completed. McHenry students will go into the Pepperell school system permanently as the board has decided to close the primary school for good at the end of this school year.
An agreement to hire Floyd Healthcare Management Inc. nurses will come before the board for renewal Monday. The board will agree to pay $304,068.16 in four installments throughout the 2019-2020 school year for at least six nurses for their nine elementary schools. The agreement includes a plan for nurse assignment with some nurses assigned to multiple schools in an area.
The board will have a first reading of the school facility policy which clarifies language on who can use facilities free of charge per the request of members at last months meeting. The Competitive Interscholastic Activities policy will receive its second reading. This policy places principals over athletics over their schools and prohibits students from advancing grade levels to play athletics.
“Everybody in this room knows that does happen, not at our schools, but it does happen,” Superintendent Jeff Wilson said at last months meeting. “It wasn’t really legal before but now they have made it very clear.”
The school will also be updating a rule regarding the confiscation of student phones if they are caught using the phone during school. The update says parents can retrieve the phones from the school for weekends or holidays provided they return the phones when the student comes back to school or leave the phone at home.