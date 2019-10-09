The 2019 David Hamilton Prize for Iowa Review Alumni has been awarded to a Berry College professor.
Visiting Assistant Professor of Creative Writing Clint Crockett Peters will receive a $1,000 prize for his essay, “A Portrait of the Artist at His Home in Texas,” due to be published in the spring 2020 issue of the Iowa Review.
“The Iowa Review, along with Georgia Review, Southern Review, and others, is a publication that has been on a leading edge for different forms of creative writing for four-plus decades,” Peters said. “I've been especially impressed lately with their more experimental approach. That they'd consider something by me for an issue is just the greatest compliment.”
Peters joined the Berry faculty in fall of 2018. Peters has authored an essay collection “Pandora's Garden: Kudzu, Cockroaches, and Other Misfits of Ecology.”