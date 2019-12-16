When Mary Neidrach first started teaching kindergarten at Berry Elementary and Middle School in 1994, she decided she wanted to teach her students the importance of giving to children who are less fortunate than they are.
With that, she reached out to Janet Baltzer, who had just started her non-profit, Angel Express, the year before.
“She wanted the children to learn about sharing with less fortunate children,” said Baltzer. “She asked me to come out and speak to the kids about sharing and they collected toys for me.”
Every year since then, the elementary school has held a toy drive for Angel Express. Baltzer said she usually receives about 150 to 200 toys every year from the school. 2019 made the 25th year anniversary for the toy drive.
“It makes me feel really happy,” said Anne Walker Ellington, a 3rd grade student at the elementary school. “Sometimes they don’t get toys as much as other people.”
“I think (the kids) will feel really happy that they’ll get toys,” said Emma Slocum. She’s also a 3rd grader at the school.
On Monday, about 10 third-graders assisted Janet and her husband, Sam, to get the toys from the school to their van. They hauled items like stuffed animals, art kits, and books.
“They give us a van full every year,” said Janet.
Lynne Manna, the director of admissions at the elementary and middle school makes sure that the students understand why it's important that they give gifts.
"I think it helps them think about what a gift really means," said Manna. "This whole opportunity helps them be thoughtful about what it means to be giving gifts this time of year."
Baltzer said that people can still donate money. All checks should be made out to Angel Express. According to the Angel Express website, Janet can be reached via email at janet@angelexpress.info.