As the impeachment inquiry against President Donald Trump plays out on Capitol Hill, two government professors at Berry College are hosting a free panel discussion to provide historical and constitutional context to the events.
The community conversation, “Impeachment in an Era of Toxic Partisanship: A Primer,” is set for 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 19, in Berry’s Evans Auditorium.
Berry College associate professors of government Michael Bailey and Eric Sands will open the night with remarks on current events.
They'll also answer questions about the process, impeachments of the past, the impact on the country and other areas of interest. Questions also may be submitted in advance on the Berry College website at https://forms.gle/WjYxBasbNjtmKXx89.
Bailey has bachelor of arts and doctorate degrees in political science and government from the University of Texas at Austin. He has been published in top academic journals including Polity, Annual Review of Political Science and Journal of Church and State.
Sands earned a bachelor of arts degree in political science from Hampden-Sydney College and a master's and doctorate in government from University of Virginia. He has authored “American Public Philosophy and the Mystery of Lincolnism” and the soon-to-be-published “Political Parties: Core Documents.”
The panel discussion is sponsored by the Berry Center for Integrity in Leadership, a major priority of the school's LifeReady Campaign dedicated to helping students develop a better understanding of ethical leadership in all aspects of life.
The event is free and open to the public.