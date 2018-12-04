A group of Berry College students placed fourth at the recent annual Southeastern Small College Programming Contest.
Berry Associate Professor of Computer Science Nadeem Hamid assisted the student team of Andy Sphar, Nicholas (Ryan) Stanfield and Olivia Logan. Also at the contest, students Ivy Collins and Bailey Burns worked together for their first coding competition.
“The contest was a great learning experience for me,” Burns said. “I am looking forward to building off my performance and becoming a better computer programmer going into next year’s competition.”
The contest is held in conjunction with the Consortium for Computing Sciences in Colleges: Southeastern Conference. More than 20 teams had three hours to solve nine problems using the Java programming language.
Written by Berry College public relations student Assistant Alisa Jordan