Berry College student publications received national awards in the Columbia Scholastic Press Association's 36th annual Gold Circle Awards contest and the Fall National College Media Convention.
Valkyrie, Berry’s lifestyle and culture magazine, placed third in the Single Subject Feature Package, Double-truck magazine category in the Gold Circle Awards contest.
Valkyrie’s winter spread, “We’ve Got the Funk,” written by Managing Editor Audrey McNew of Mansfield, Sarah Langford of Alpharetta and Bailey Albertson of Alpharetta helped the magazine win its third-place title. In addition, Editor-in-Chief Kaitlyn Kohler of Statesboro and Melanie Gonzalez of Woodstock received a Certificate of Merit in the Use of Typography on One Page or Spread category for the design of their “D.I.Y (yuletide) Gifts” spread.
The Gold Circle Awards recognize superior work by student journalists with print or online media.
Campus Carrier, Berry’s student-run newspaper, and Viking Fusion, Berry’s student-run multimedia website, placed fifth for the Best of Show website at the Fall National College Media Convention in November.
The convention is hosted by the Associated Collegiate Press and College Media Association in Washington, D.C. College students and advisers from around the country attend over 275 sessions that cover all aspects of college media, including magazine and yearbook journalism, broadcast and more.
To learn more about Berry College’s student publications, visit https://www.berry.edu/academics/majors/communication.