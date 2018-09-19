Berry College ranked third for undergraduate teaching by U.S. News and World Report
U.S. News and World Report’s 2019 Best Colleges Rankings recently named Berry College #3 among universities in the South for its commitment to teaching undergraduates.
Among college presidents, provosts, and admissions deans at regional universities in the South, Berry was singled out as having an “unusually strong commitment to undergraduate teaching as opposed to the postgraduate research that is a priority at many universities.”
More than 90 percent of Berry’s graduating seniors reported having at least two significant mentors at Berry.
“At Berry, you won’t just be another face among a sea of students. Berry’s culture of mentoring gives you one-on-one time with your professors who can become not only mentors, but friends in your journey to fulfilling your dreams,” said Berry Provost Mary Boyd. “Berry welcomes students from a variety of backgrounds. We are proud that our community of mentors help our students find a path to personal and professional development.”
The rankings also listed Berry #5 as a “Best Value among Regional Universities in the South.” The calculation used takes into account a school's academic quality, and the net cost of attendance for a student who received the average level of need-based financial aid. The higher the quality of the program and the lower the cost, the better the deal. Only schools ranked in or near the top half of their categories are included, because U.S. News considers the most significant values to be among colleges that are above average academically.
Berry was ranked #9 overall and #11 for Most Innovative Schools among regional universities in the South. Berry students are known for their creative minds and ability to adapt to new situations.
“At Berry, we specialize in providing educational experiences that prepare students for lives of personal and professional success. We know the ingredients that are important, and we guide and support students as they choose a path that develops their potential,” said Berry College President Stephen Briggs. “Berry’s graduates possess an ideal combination of maturity, experience, judgment, and integrity. They elevate the communities in which they live, work, and serve.”
For more about Berry’s rankings, go to https://www.usnews.com/best-colleges/berry-college-1554