A panel discussion that was scheduled for Tuesday regarding child sex slavery at Berry College has been cancelled.
The event was to be a discussion on child sex slavery and organized by the Bonner Scholars Program. The program is one of the largest privately funded service programs in the nation that awards four-year community service scholarships to undergraduates who have a need for financial assistance as well as a commitment to service.
For more information on the Bonner Scholars Program please visit: https://www.berry.edu/student-life/activities-and-organizations/service-opportunities/bonner-scholars-program