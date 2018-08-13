Berry College named a '2018 Great College to Work For'
Berry College is a great college to work for, according to a new survey by The Chronicle of Higher Education, a top trade publication for colleges and universities.
The results, released recently in The Chronicle’s 11th annual report on The Academic Workplace, are based on a survey of 253 colleges and universities.
Only 84 of the institutions that applied for the program achieved “Great College to Work For” recognition. Results are reported for small, medium, and large institutions, with Berry College included among the small universities with 2,999 students or fewer.
Berry College won honors in the job satisfaction and compensation and benefits categories this year.
“Berry College cares about the personal and professional well-being of its students, faculty, and staff. The community values quality of life and place, with a commitment to push for the best in others and for others, even when we disagree. Most students work on campus, so there is a pride of ownership. Faculty and staff alike are educators, teaching students to be responsible by giving them significant responsibility. Berry's campus itself inspires gratitude and caring” said Berry College President Stephen Briggs.
The survey results are based on a two-part assessment process: an institutional audit that captured demographics and workplace policies, and a survey administered to faculty, administrators, and professional support staff. The primary factor in deciding whether an institution received recognition was the employee feedback.
“The Great Colleges to Work For distinction is well-known by academic jobseekers as a sign that an institution’s employees are valued and given opportunities for growth even when they face financial constraints,” said Liz McMillen, editor of The Chronicle. “Any college or university that’s on the list is showing that they emphasize one of their most valuable assets: their faculty and staff.”
To administer the survey and analyze the results, The Chronicle worked with ModernThink LLC, a strategic human capital consulting firm that has conducted numerous “Best Places to Work” programs, surveying hundreds of thousands of employees nationwide.
“It’s easier to be a great workplace during good times, but it’s when times are tough that the commitment to workplace quality really gets tested,” said Richard K. Boyer, principal and managing partner, ModernThink LLC. “And those institutions that measure up during times of economic hardship reinforce their already strong cultures and put even more distance between them and their peer institutions for whom they compete for talent.”
Great Colleges to Work For is one of the largest and most comprehensive workplace study in higher education. For more information and to view all the results of the survey, visit The Chronicle’s website at www.chronicle.com/AW18