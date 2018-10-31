College Broadcasters, Inc., College Media Association, and Editor & Publisher’s annual EPPY Awards recently recognized Berry College’s student-run multimedia website, Viking Fusion, and Department of Communication students in four national competitions.
CBI’s National Student Production Awards were presented as part of the annual National Student Electronic Media Convention in Seattle during the last week of October, as were the Pinnacle Awards and CMA Film Festival, both announced during the 2018 National College Media Convention sponsored by CMA and the Associated Collegiate Press in Louisville, Ky. The roster of national award winners and those Berry students who placed, by competition:
CBI National Student Production Awards:
1st Place, Best Live Production – “Berry College v. Emory University in volleyball”
1st Place, Best Vodcast – “Sanctuary,” produced by Eric Jackson (18C), Sydney Adams (18C), Wyatt Duemler and Anna Marie Falkenberry
2nd Place, Best Vodcast – “Not Enough,” produced by Sara Arms and Savannah Staples (17C)
2nd Place, Best Comedy – “That’s Sketchy: Episode 3 - Jail Time,” produced by Sara Arms
3rd Place, Best Comedy – “That’s Sketchy: Episode 2 – Intervention,” produced by Eric Jackson
4th Place, Best General Entertainment – “Wreckage,” produced by Sara Arms
CMA 2018 Film Festival:
1st Place, Creative Film - “Not Enough,” produced by Sara Arms and Savannah Staples (17C)
3rd Place, Creative Film - “That’s Sketchy: Episode 2 – Intervention,” produced by Eric Jackson
2nd Place, Sports Video – “Berry Football Playoff Game,” produced by Allie Pritchett (18C) and Bruno Rosa
CMA Pinnacle Awards:
2nd Place, Best Audio Slideshow - “Depth of Field,” produced by Lauren Richardson (18C)
3rd Place, Best Audio Slideshow - “234 Cove: 86 years of family business,” produced by Allie Pritchett
EPPY Awards:
Finalists, Best College/University News or Event Feature - “Florence’s Le Murate,” written and produced by Ashley Foreman as part of Project Florence: Reading Space as Text