Berry College commencement ceremonies set for May 4

More than 415 students are set to receive their diploma at the 2019 Berry College undergraduate commencement May 4.
John Coleman, a skilled public speaker, author, businessman and Berry alum, will share his words of wisdom with the graduating class and Berry community as this year’s commencement speaker. Coleman, Senior Executive with Invesco, was the student commencement speaker when he graduated from Berry in 2004. He earned his MPA from Harvard Kennedy School. While there he held Zuckerman and George Fellowships with the Center for Public Leadership. Coleman also received his MBA from the Harvard Business School. He was a Dean’s Award winner and the Class Day Speaker.
He won the 2012 Berry’s Outstanding Young Alumni Award and is a member of the Berry Board of Visitors. Coleman is a regular contributor for the Harvard Business Review and has had work featured in Forbes, the Washington Post and Bloomberg Businessweek.
Senior Meghan Albritton of Rockmart, Ga., is the student speaker. She will receive a Bachelor of Science in Health for Environmental Science and a Bachelor of Arts in Spanish.
To watch the live stream of the undergraduate commencement ceremony please visit: www.berry.edu/webcast
The graduate commencement ceremony will be at 7 p.m. May 3, in the College Chapel. Caleb Babington and Elizabeth McCrary will speak. Babington will receive a Master of Business Administration degree. He is director of marketing and client services at SouthEastern Pathology. McCrary will receive an Education Specialist degree. She has taught in the Paulding County school district for 16 years and for the last two years, has been a Title I Instructional Lead Teacher at New Georgia Elementary School.