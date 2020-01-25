Being Baylor: RCS student wins awards for showing cattle

Baylor Johnson is an East Central sixth-grade student who is often hard at work before most of us have a shower in the morning. He has a knack for breeding awarding-winning heifers.
Recently, Baylor and his heifer entered the North American International Livestock Exposition in Louisville, Kentucky, where his animal won her junior division, and also the open show division.
His heifer also competed in the National Junior Heifer Show in Des Moines, Iowa, this past June where Baylor won reserve champion bred and owned heifer and bull. However, according to his father, his accomplishments on the farm have made him a winner in other areas of his life.
Baylor and his younger brother Brooks both attend Rome City Schools and their parents are educators -- Brandon Johnson and West Central Elementary School's Principal Daphne Johnson.
Brandon Johnson said that Baylor is up before sunrise feeding and caring for Twoby, his awarding-winning heifer, and other heads of cattle he purchased with money he has saved on his own.
Twoby got her name because as a calf she was spirited, to say the least. According to Baylor, when she arrived at their farm in Rome they tied her to a 2-by-4 and she snapped the wood in half because of her rambunctious demeanor.
Lessons Baylor has learned on the farm have not only taught him how to care for his animals, but tie him to a long-standing family tradition.
"My dad and my granddad have been raising cattle for a long time," Baylor recalled. "My grandfather, Jan, still runs a farm in Tennessee, and my dad and I decided to buy a farm of our own here in Floyd County. Together, we all own about 75 cows, and I own six myself. I'm looking to buy more soon because I have sold a few recently."
All of the winnings from showing and breeding cattle go back into the business. Brandon said he hopes to provide a model for his son that shows him how to build success as a cattle farmer, a philosophy that can be used to start other entrepreneurial endeavors.