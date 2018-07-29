Back to School with RMS Principal Parke Wilkinson and Assistant Principal Christy Epps
With summer coming to an end, parents, students and teachers alike are preparing for the upcoming school year. Rome Middle School Principal, Parke Wilkinson, and Assistant Principal Christy Epps, are no exception as they worked to put together a list of things their students should remember for them to have the best year yet.
“Perhaps the most important thing that we are continuing here at RMS is our program, Habitudes. We are beginning our second year of Habitudes (a curriculum created by Tim Elmore that teaches leadership and life skills during our advisement period) and we hope to continue the success for many years to come,” said Wilkinson.
Any community members who would like to participate as a Habitudes volunteer can contact Tashia Twyman at ttwyman@rcs.rome.ga.us.
Along with Habitudes, RMS’s Career, Technical, Agricultural Education programs are expanding. These programs provide seamless transitions into five pathways offered at the high school level: Agriculture Education, Business and Technology, Construction, Health Science and Marketing. This three-teacher STEM Team will begin RMS’s cross-curricular journey to STEM certification.
Of course, education is the number one priority at Rome Middle, however, Wilkinson and Dr. Epps also encourage students to become involved in the arts and athletics. “Grand Illusion and the Rome Middle School Band continue to earn the highest marks for their performances,” said Wilkinson.
“We are proud of these talented groups of students and directors and are also proud of our athletes.”
Students have their choice of many different sports, including basketball, football, track, cross country, volleyball, golf and swimming.
“Being part of a team, whether it is with the arts or athletics, provides excellent opportunities for students to learn how to work as a team and to create lasting memories,” said Dr. Epps.
For this upcoming school year, literacy will continue to be a key focus across all subjects. “Parents can support teachers by encouraging their student to read each night at home for 20 minutes,” said Dr. Epps, “We are challenging each student to read one million words this school year. We also plan to recognize students as they hit reading count milestones along the way.”
One new engagement that Rome Middle School students will receive are Chromebooks.
“This school year, we will be providing a Chromebook and charger to take home each day, as this allows our students to extend their learning beyond the classroom and beyond the traditional school day,” said Wilkinson. “The Chromebooks allow teachers to personalize learning in the classroom and to closely monitor student growth as well,” smiled Wilkinson.
Students will also be successful as Rome Middle School plans to closely partner with parents.
“Parents are encouraged to follow their child’s progress in PowerSchool and are also invited to communicate with teachers when they have questions or concerns,” said Dr. Epps.
Rome Middle School and each individual teacher asks that parents stay current with school and classroom events by joining the Remind accounts as well as through HERO. HERO is an online program that provides students wolf points for meeting the ‘Be RMS’ behavior expectations.
“When students are Respectful, Motivated, and Safe, they earn points. Students collect these points to purchase tickets for the PBIS events each month. We have many fun events planned, including teacher versus student dodgeball, ice cream socials and movies and popcorn,” said Dr. Epps. “We hosted our first field day in years this past May and we will do it again this year!”
To participate in these events, students must follow the BE RMS! expectations.
As far as dress code and rules go, RMS encourages parents and students to read up on the rules before the first day of school.
“The RMS Dress Code has been posted since May and can be accessed through the school’s website. Please read this carefully. Students are expected to dress appropriately for the school environment,” said Wilkinson.
Identification badges are also important this school year. All students are expected to wear their ID badge each day in a visible manner.
“ID badges are vital for school safety, but are also used to collect HERO points, to check out books in the media center and to scan for breakfast and lunch,” said Wilkinson, “Remember that breakfast and lunch have no charge for students at Rome City Schools.”
“We are so excited for the 2018-2019 school year,” said Dr. Epps as student opportunities continue to grow. This will prove to be an exciting and rewarding year for everyone!”
Things to Remember: Parents/guardians need to provide proof of residency from July 23 through July 26 at Rome Middle School between 9 and 3. It is important for this step to be completed prior to the Back to School Bash.
The Back to School Bash is Tuesday, July 31st from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Students will receive their schedules, meet their teachers, purchase lockers and walk their classes. For the first day of school, students are asked to bring their excitement and enthusiasm for a great year!