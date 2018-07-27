Back to school tips with West Central Elementary’s Principal Daphne Johnson
To pair with her excitement, Johnson shared several of her most important back to school tips that will help get your student ready for the new school year at West Central.
“I am really excited because West Central is my home,” said Johnson. “I taught here at West Central and have been assistant principal for five years.”
“I want to open and share my home with our students who are returning and our new students who are coming in as well. We have worked hard to create a safe environment for our students and try to make it comfortable so that they can be themselves and learn as much as possible,” Johnson said.
Perhaps one of the most important back to school tips Johnson can offer is for parents to be sure they begin by implementing a homework routine, as well as a nightly school routine before the upcoming school year begins.
“By already making students get into a routine of doing their homework, eating dinner, taking a bath and going to bed at a decent hour, it gets students acclimated to the changes coming in August,” said Johnson.
West Central — as well as all other RCS Elementary School’s hours — have changed, and the doors open for car riders and bus riders at 7:15 a.m. every school day.
“These new start times will be a big transition, so it is important for our parents to make sure their kids are here on time, at 7:45 in the morning, every single day. Try to have your students at school as early as possible to eat breakfast, or make sure they eat breakfast at home,” said Johnson.
Johnson also wants to make sure that parents prepare their students by having all school supplies needed so they can avoid feeling anxious about being unprepared.
One last important message Johnson intends to spread is for all West Central parents to go over the school motto with their students — the RCS Way.
“The RCS Way is to be ready to learn, courteous and safe. This is something our teachers will be going over every day, so it is important that we go ahead and begin implementing it now,” said Johnson.
On Tuesday, West Central will be hosting their registration and Meet the Teacher event from 3-7 p.m. Johnson encourages everyone to come out that night in order to get more information about every class. West Central will also have Frios popsicles for each student who attends registration. “We just want our students to show up on registration day ready to go and excited, so we hope everyone comes out and participates,” said Johnson.
Johnson continued by stating that, “We are excited for the new school year to see our new returning students and to meet our new little faces. It is going to be a great year here at West Central Elementary.”