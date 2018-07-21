Back to school tips from West End Principal Dennis Drummond
West End Elementary School’s Principal Dennis Drummond compiled a list of back to school tips and tricks to get students ready for the new school year, helping to make the transition less stressful for the Wolves.
First, Drummond encourages everyone set goals for the year.
“I recommend that everyone begin the new school year by setting goals. Whether that is reading 1,000,000 words or improving a grade in a certain area, goals will help students remain instructionally focused throughout the school year,” Drummond said.
While setting goals, go ahead and begin developing a homework routine so that students are given a smooth transition back into studying and completing work at home.
“Every student needs to have a plan of how they will remember what the homework assignments are each night. For example, writing in an agenda or putting assignments in a certain folder,” Drummond said. “They should also set a time and place for when and where they will complete their homework. I recommend students plan to complete their homework when they get home and make it part of their daily routine, as well as practicing reading every night.”
It is always important for parents to monitor their student’s screen time, even with the various educational uses for technology.
“It is important for our children to have a good balance when it comes to using electronics. While it is most definitely a great learning tool, students need to read books, socialize with friends and get plenty of physical activity as well,” said Drummond.
Drummond said it would also be helpful for parents to get ahead and begin gathering school supplies before their child’s first day back at school. School supply lists for each grade level at West End Elementary are posted on the school’s website.
Also, look for opportunities around the community where free school supplies will be available. For example, on July 28 Pleasant Valley South Baptist Church is planning a back to school outreach project where a number of services will be available, including free school supplies. It will be held at the Gilbreath Center in Lindale from 9 a.m.-1 p.m.
Perhaps the most important tip that Drummond could offer while preparing to come back to school is to learn how to get involved.
“One of the best things parents can do for their child is to be engaged in their learning and build partnerships with their teachers. Students achieve so much more academically when parents and teachers work as a team,” said Drummond.
“I look forward to continuing West End’s legacy of high academic achievement in a safe, compassionate and engaging learning environment,” Drummond said. “Our success is made possible by the expertise, dedication and hard work of an amazing faculty and staff along with the support and partnership of all of our outstanding students and families.”