Back to School Tips from North Heights Principal Wesley Styles
For the upcoming school year, North Heights Elementary School will welcome a new principal, Wesley Styles. Styles is very excited for the upcoming school year, as he has prepared numerous tips for parents as they get ready to help their children transition back into learning.
Before moving to North Heights, Styles served as Curriculum Director of Polk School District and, prior to serving as CD, was principal at Young’s Grove Elementary School in Polk County.
Styles is no stranger to Floyd County, however, as he worked as a chemistry teacher at Rome High School from 2001 until 2012 and has been a resident of Rome for his entire career in academics.
Styles felt called to his current position at North Heights. He feels as if he has a purpose and a reason to relocate to this particular school.
“I am most excited for the opportunity to be able to positively affect the youth of Rome in a way that is larger than just academics,” said Styles. “Because where helping them with their academics is important, helping them with life skills and soft skills, as well as learning about different opportunities that are available to them is also important. There are things that go along with learning the A, B, C’s and 1, 2, 3’s.”
Styles number one tip for parents who are getting ready to send their children back to school is keeping communication lines open.
“The key is communication with all parties, which is the most important back to school tip for everyone to practice. Parents communicating with teachers, administrators communicating with parents…we all have to realize that it is a two-way street. It’s important that we keep the lines of communication open so that our kids can be successful,” Styles said.
Parents of North Heights’ students are encouraged to make sure they are involved with their children and are communicating as much as possible.
“Try not to ask yes or no questions, because more than likely, you will receive a yes or no answer,” he said. “Talk, read and help your students at home by setting aside 20-30 minutes every night to focus on school work or reading. Like I said, communication is key.”
North Heights will host a Meet Your Teacher event on August 2nd starting at 1:30 p.m. This will allow students to get acclimated to their teachers, give them an opportunity to collect school supplies they may need before the first day, as well as start to establish the lines of communication before the school year even begins.
“Attendance in also key, so let’s help start off our students’ school year on a positive note by attending the Meet Your Teacher Event,” said Styles.
Kindergarten Registration for future North Heights’ students will be taking place on July 17-26.
“We can’t wait to see everyone and hope that everyone has had a great summer.”