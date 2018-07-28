Back to School Tips and Tricks with Jennifer Perkins at the Phoenix Learning Center
As the back to school excitement becomes greater and parents, teachers and students begin gathering materials for the coming school year, the students at the Phoenix Learning Center are no exception to that anticipation.
Jennifer Perkins, Principal at PLC, assembled several tips for her students to in order to make this school year the best one yet. Perkins, a 22-year educator in Rome City Schools, has been the principal for Rome Transitional Academy and the PLC since 2007. With a wealth of experience to pull from, these tips are sure to help make this year successful.
“First and foremost, I would like to encourage our PLC students to make attendance a priority. We tell our students that getting to school on time is a good habit to begin practicing right now. It will prepare them for life after they graduate,” said Perkins.
Along with attendance, coming to PLC prepared each day is another great way to make the best of this upcoming school year. “This year is a continuance of relationships. I think relationships are one of the reasons we are successful at PLC,” said Perkins.
“We always spend the first day of school focusing on relationships. Each teacher has a different activity planned to start building connections. Our teachers all know the value starting relationships with their students on day one. I also tend to use the first day forming my relationships with our students as well. I have done this since becoming principal and it is amazing how much it impacts the culture in our building,” said Perkins.
The next tip Perkins and staff at PLC will try to implement is teaching students how to maintain a proper balance between PLC and work. “Many of our students work after school, so it is important that we help them to work on the correct balance between the two. We understand how important it is for our students to work but we also plan to work with them to make sure their education is a priority,” said Perkins.
Lastly, Perkins believes that setting individual goals is a great way to kick off the school year at PLC. “We are going to work with each student in order to help them set their individual goals, both personal and educational,” said Perkins.
“Our counselor takes the lead on this initiative by meeting with each student and making sure our students know their success is our number one priority,” said Perkins.
Along with PLC’s counselor, the school also boasts a heap of community mentors who help to create the supportive atmosphere at PLC.
“We are so very excited to have our community mentor like 100 Black Men of Rome-NWGA, Tau Mu Mu Chapter of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity and Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority. These organizations have had such a major impact on our PLC graduates and we are very fortunate to have them come in each and every month to work with our students,” said Perkins.
PLC is hosting a multitude of events as the new school year approaches. “We will have our first back to school registration day on Wednesday, August 1st. At this event, there will be two informational sessions parents and students will be able to attend. Session one will be from 9 - 11 a.m. and session two will be held from 1 - 3 p.m. This will be a time for parents and students to fill out registration forms, meet our staff, discuss expectations and answer any questions that may arise,” said Perkins.
The back to school registration is open to Rome Transitional Academy students, Phoenix Performance Learning students and Greenwood Learning Center students. Refreshments will be provided by the 100 Black Men of Rome-NWGA and Tau Mu Mu Chapter of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity.
“We are very excited to welcome our returning students, as well as our new students.” smiled Perkins, “We also have two new teachers who will join us at the PLC and they are both very excited to get the school year started.”