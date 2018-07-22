Back to School Information from Elm Street Principal Laura Walley
You’d be hard pressed to find someone as excited to get back to school as Elm Street Elementary School’s Principal Laura Walley.
Walley has spent all summer putting together information and fun events for her students as they get ready to transition back to school, easing the stress for parents and students.
“I have been incredibly busy planning for the next school year, even before last school year had ended.” Walley said. “It’s most important that we continue the tradition of excellence Elm Street has already established since its opening in 1922. My role stepping in as principal is to ensure that our students continue to develop a love for learning.”
Elm Street is kicking off the beginning of the school year by hosting a back to school Meet the Teacher event.
The Meet the Teacher event will be very casual and will be a place where kids can come and meet their teachers, see their new classrooms, drop off their school supplies and more. There will be a snow cone truck onsite and other fun games and activities to get students excited for learning.
“With this, we hope to ease everyone’s back to school nerves,” Walley said. “We are also planning for a Back to School pep rally during our first week back. We will bring the whole student body together, the Elm Street Family, and will celebrate the expectations of Rome City Schools. We just want to build school moral and positive energy that first week because we are here to do hard work but are going to have fun doing that hard work.”
Once Elm Street students get adjusted, faculty members will host a series of grade level parent information sessions.
“The parents will come in while students are in school and will essentially sit in on a big parent teacher conference. The teachers will let each parent know the expectations for the school year, while giving them a calendar of events so that they know they are always welcome to come and join in. We will have a Spanish interpreter on hand as well. We want to make sure that there is no language barrier,” Walley said.
As far as summer tips, Walley wants to make sure that all students are continuing their studies throughout the summer, whether its reading books, magazines, recipe cards in the kitchen and even street signs. It doesn’t have to look like traditional learning to be fun and educational.
“I just think it is important for us to all come together, as a family, and know what to expect from each other. I can’t wait for my students to get busy in the classroom.”