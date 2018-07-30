Back to School Information from East Central Principal Kristin Teems
In considering the upcoming 2018-2019 school year, East Central Elementary School Principal Kristin Teems decided to give a few helpful tips to parents and students to help them be successful during the coming school year.
When asked about goals she and her faculty have set for East Central’s students, her answers give some perspective to her planned approach to educating students.
“I want East Central students to have it all — every opportunity to learn, achieve, grow and dream. With an amazing team of hard working teachers and staff members, everything is within the grasp of our students,” said Teems.
“Our teachers and staff have been planning and working since May to develop and set our goals for the coming year,” she continued. “At the top of our list is the continued improvement in literacy. We also want to focus on deep critical problem solving in mathematics, and rich STEAM activities involving both technology and engineering. We want each child to develop a love for learning and a passion for being an East Central student.”
East Central is already registering students for the new school year and plans to begin the year officially with its annual Meet Your Teacher Event on Thursday, Aug. 2 from 4-6 p.m. Teems explained that she loves this event and looks forward to it each year.
“Meet Your Teacher is like a huge family reunion for our teachers, staff, students and their families. New students meet their new teachers in a new school setting and we can show them around our campus. Returning students meet their teachers for the new year and visit with past teachers. Parents have an opportunity to visit and share information with one another. And, even middle school and high school students often return to visit with favorite past teachers. It is one incredible evening of East Central excitement.”
When asked about summer tips, Teems explained that whether it is summer or during the school year, she wants her students and their families to read, study and share in educational experiences.
“With a strong education our students will not only be prepared for Rome Middle School and Rome High School but also for college or work, which is our mission. East Central is all about no limitations and only opportunities for our students. It is about giving our students all of the tools they need to thrive and to be successful. We can’t wait to get started and we plan to make each year better than the last.”
Some future dates for the calendar:
Meet Your Teacher - Thursday, August 2nd 4-6 p.m.
Open House - Tuesday, August 21st 6-7:30 p.m.
PTO Family Fun Night - Friday, September 14th 6-8 p.m.
You can stay current with all of East Central’s events with The Howling East Central’s parent newsletter. Also, sign up for text message alerts via ECE.rcs.rome.ga.us, keep an eye on our marquee for information about East Central or by simply calling the school for information.