Grand Finale, Rome High School’s award-winning, show choir, has cooked up the perfect night out.
On Friday from 6 to 8 p.m. in the Rome High Cafeteria attendees can enjoy a delicious pasta dinner while also being treated to a variety of singing and dancing numbers put together by the students.
“We thought this would be a great way for the community to come see the many talented individuals from Grand Finale, while also enjoying good food and helping us raise money for the 2019-2020 competition season,” Rome High Grand Finale director LeAnna Fleming said.
Along with the catered dinner and performances, attendees can bid in the silent auction to win some fantastic prizes donated by local businesses.
Tickets are $15 in advance at $20 at the door. Contact any Grand Finale member to purchase tickets.
All proceeds from the event benefit Grand Finale and help defray the costs of purchasing music, costumes, set construction, travel expenses and more. The group, in only its second year, finished as runner-up in the Lakeside Evans Competition in February while also performing in competitions in Montgomery and Albertville, Alabama as well as Tifton.