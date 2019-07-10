Two 13-year-old boys have been arrested in connection with vandalizing the Pepperell High School concession stand, according to Sgt. Chris Fincher of the Floyd County police.
The two are eighth-graders at Pepperell Middle and are residents of the Lindale and Silver Creek area, he said.
Approximately $300 in snacks and drinks were recovered as a result of the investigation. Due to being juveniles the two will not be identified by law enforcement. The pair have been released to their parents and are awaiting prosecution in Floyd County Juvenile Court.
Damage included a roll up metal door and the glass doors of four Coca Cola coolers. The boys have each been charged with second-degree burglary, second-degree criminal damage to property, theft by taking and criminal trespass.
“This was a combined effort,” Floyd BOE Chair Tony Daniel said Wednesday evening. “The community came together.”
Earlier in the day Superintendent Jeff Wilson said the system did not have any firm details on who the Floyd police had, just that an arrest had been made in connection with the vandalism.
“There will be serious consequences,” he said.
According to a report by Floyd County police:
Pepperell High School Principal Jamey Alcorn contacted the police stating two male teenagers had broken into the concession stand at Pepperell High School Sunday night around 11:30 p.m. Alcorn told police the two were on skateboards and had also been to the visitors locker room at the school. The two turned on water and left it running while they were in the building.
Tool marks were observed on the door of the concession stand by Floyd County police. The four Coca-Cola refrigerator doors in the stand had the glass smashed out of them, items turned over as well as broken according to the report.
Outside video showed the two teenagers entering the concession stand and attempting to enter another area.