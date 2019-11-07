Rome, GA (30161)

Today

Cloudy with occasional rain...mainly this evening. Low 39F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch..

Tonight

Cloudy with occasional rain...mainly this evening. Low 39F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch.