The Floyd County Middle Schools Math Competition began on Wednesday at the Rome-Floyd County Library with Armuchee Middle School taking the lead for the sixth and seventh grade teams.
Each middle school competes with teams from the sixth, seventh, and eighth grades. The quicker the teams answer the questions, the more points they’ll get. The content for the questions in the competition is determined by what is being covered for each grade-level in Floyd County Schools.
Aidan Marsh, a sixth-grader at Pepperell Middle School; Elan McClain, a seventh-grader at Armuchee Middle School; and Ethan Wilder, an eighth-grader at Armuchee Middle School received first place in the individual category for their respective grade levels.
Armuchee Middle School got first place in the team leaders category for seventh and eighth grade. Pepperell Middle won first place for the sixth-grade category.
For the overall team leaders, Armuchee Middle School won first place.