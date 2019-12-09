Armuchee Middle School was placed on a lock down on Monday afternoon after the administration was notified of a potential threat. While no credible information was found to corroborate the threat, Principal Chad Moore posted the following message to the school's Facebook page:
"The safety, care, and security of our students and employees is our top priority each day. Earlier this afternoon, information was brought to the attention of the school administration regarding a potential threat. I, along with Assistant Principal Jill Thacker and School Resource Officer William Wacker, immediately investigated this information. We also implemented a building lock down for precautionary purposes. During our investigation we found no first-hand information to substantiate any credible threat. We have followed up on all the information that was brought to our attention, and we will continue to do so over the next few days. We had a normal end of the school day at AMS, and we plan on tomorrow not being any different.
We hope you will use this as a teachable moment when speaking with your children. Making a threat of violence is not a joke — it will lead to disciplinary action and potentially criminal prosecution. When students hear a rumor, they need to immediately report it to the school administration or Sergeant Wacker. Working together we can maintain an environment where students are free to focus on learning."