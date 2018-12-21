Governor Nathan Deal, along with the Governor’s Office of Student Achievement, announced that Armuchee High School earned a Platinum award out of the 159 Georgia public schools in 42 districts who received Greatest Gains School or Highest Performing awards.
“I am always proud of my teachers and students for their hard work, focus, and dedication, but today I am especially happy for them,” said AHS Principal John Rhodarmer. “To be recognized as a platinum school in consecutive years is quite an accomplishment.”
AHS earned the award in the Greatest Gains Category for exhibiting high growth in student achievement, meaning their academic growth over the last three years has been in the top 1 percent of schools in the state.
Rhodarmer said the award is a testament to the staff, students, feeder schools, parents, and school system.
The school awards, developed by GOSA and approved by the State Board of Education, are part of Georgia’s Single Statewide Accountability System. Each award category has four tiers: platinum, gold, silver and bronze. To account for changes made to the 2018 CCRPI, GOSA revised the criteria for the 2018 SSAS awards. The SBOE approved those revisions in September. For more details on how awards are calculated, visit the SSAS Awards page.
“I applaud the collaborative effort of Mr. Rhodarmer and the AHS teachers and parents who worked together with their students to achieve this level of success for two years in a row,” said Floyd County Schools Superintendent Jeff Wilson. “The fact that AHS has earned the highest award for student growth two years in a row shows four years of great progress.”
AHS is one of 112 Greatest Gains schools in the state and one of only 25 schools to receive the 2018 Platinum award for Greatest Gains. Winning schools will receive a banner and certificate to display in the school.